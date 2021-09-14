COVID Kills Anti-Vaccine Activist Who Said “There Is No Epidemic”

COVID-19 is said to have killed a notable Israeli anti-vaccine campaigner.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Hai Shaulian, 57, died on Monday morning at the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.

His death occurred after he sent a farewell message to his Facebook followers on Saturday, telling them of his “very severe” condition.

“Dear friends,” he wrote beside a photo of himself on a ventilator. “I’m in a life-or-death situation.”

Shaulian went on to say that he was “in a very critical situation” and that he was “unable to speak.”

He added, “I don’t have any oxygen and can’t stabilize.” “It took me about an hour to figure out who I am,” says the narrator. What am I doing here and where am I going? “Oxygen deficiency is a bad thing.”

He went on to say that he believed he would be able to heal “with God’s help.”

Despite his severe circumstances, Shaulian urged his supporters to “keep fighting” against Israel’s “Green Pass” program, which tracks who has been properly immunized against COVID, has supposed immunity after catching the disease, or has tested negative in the past 24 hours.

He wrote, “It has nothing to do with the coronavirus.” “Vaccines have nothing to do with it. It’s all about coercion.”

Shaulian alleged authorities tried to poison him after he was arrested during a protest against the Green Pass when he became ill last week.

According to The Times of Israel, he remarked in a social media video, “This is an attempt to wipe me out, and if something happens to me, know that’s exactly what occurred.”

He earlier advised his followers to avoid getting COVID-19 vaccines. He was reported in The Washington Post as saying, “There is no epidemic; the vaccine is unneeded and hazardous.”

The Green Pass, as well as other limitations, were reinstated this summer as Israel’s government sought to battle a fourth wave of coronavirus illnesses caused by the extremely contagious Delta type.

Israel stated last month that anyone over the age of three would be required to produce proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before visiting various outdoor areas.

In December of last year, Israel launched a fast vaccination drive for its citizens. So far, 61 percent of the country’s population has been affected. This is a condensed version of the information.