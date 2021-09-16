COVID is rampant among Vladimir Putin’s entourage, according to him.

As he continues in self-isolation, Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that “a few dozen” persons in his inner circle have contracted the coronavirus.

The Kremlin announced last week that Putin will be placed in self-isolation as a result of a number of COVID instances among his entourage, but did not indicate how prevalent the problem was.

Putin had tested negative for the sickness and was “totally well,” according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

On Thursday, Putin provided more details about the epidemic while apologizing for attending a meeting of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, as a remote participant.

“I am extremely sorry, but this is due to the fact that, as you know, cases of the coronavirus have been found in my inner circle,” he stated via video link, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

He went on to say that he was sorry he couldn’t “shake hands” or “hug” with any of the CSTO participants, “but, of course, we are eager in participating, albeit virtually, in discussing the critical problems facing our organization.”

The Kremlin has been approached for comment by this publication.

It comes ahead of Russia’s legislative elections, which begin on Friday and will last three days in order to prevent COVID from spreading.

Because a number of opposition politicians have been prevented from competing, supporters of Putin’s United Russia party are likely to win handily, despite a low participation.

Putin, 68, announced in June that he had received the locally produced Sputnik V vaccination, but the Kremlin did not release photos of him receiving the vaccine.

Putin rarely wears a mask in public, despite the fact that he has handled a large amount of government business remotely since the outbreak began.

In 2020, Peskov said that anybody granted an audience with the president must pass through “disinfection tunnels,” undergo testing, and potentially be quarantined.

Russia is the fifth-worst-affected COVID country, with officials reporting 19,594 new cases in the last day, the largest number since August 26.

According to the national coronavirus information center, 794 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 195,041, although specialists disagree.