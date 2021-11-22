COVID in Europe: Germany Demands Tougher COVID Restrictions Due To Increased Cases

Fears of a new wave of COVID cases prompted Germany’s acting Chancellor Angela Merkel to tell party leaders that tougher restrictions were required.

“We’re in a high-stakes situation.” “What we have presently is insufficient,” Merkel stated. She urged Germany’s 16 federal states to make a decision by Wednesday on tougher processes.

Merkel stated that the recent spike in instances is the worst she has ever seen.

Due to the growing threat of the Delta type, Germany’s health minister urged more people to get vaccinated at a press conference in Berlin on Monday. Everyone in Germany would be “vaccinated, recovered, or dead” by the end of this winter, according to Jens Spahn. Germany recorded 30,643 new COVID cases and 62 deaths on Monday, with an average of 100,000 cases every week. The situation is particularly bad in Saxony, Germany’s easternmost state, where hospitals may run out of beds.

Central Europe is still dealing with the influx. Austria, which shares a border with Germany, has implemented extra security measures. New lockdown measures have also been suggested in the Czech Republic, which shares a border with Germany, and Slovakia.

The statements from Merkel and other German leaders came after rioting in the Netherlands over COVID regulations over the weekend. The rioters were dubbed “idiots” by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday for using the new limits as a pretext for violence.