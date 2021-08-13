Covid Immune Boosters Are Now Legal In The United States For People With Weak Immune Systems.

As the government tries to combat the Delta version, the US approved an extra dose of Covid vaccine for patients with compromised immune systems on Thursday.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency use authorization for a third injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

In a statement, interim FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said, “The US has entered yet another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised patients are particularly at risk for severe sickness.”

“At this point, fully vaccinated persons are adequately protected and do not require an extra dose of Covid-19 vaccine,” she noted.

The additional dose was designed for solid organ transplant recipients or individuals with similarly impaired immune systems, according to the FDA.

Following Israel’s lead, US health officials were considering whether a third dose was necessary.

Covid-19 has killed about 619,000 individuals in the United States, with case counts rising dramatically in recent months due to the emergence of the Delta variety.

The country’s rapid vaccination program has slowed, especially in politically conservative areas of the South and Midwest, as well as among younger people, low-income individuals, and racial minorities.