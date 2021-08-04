COVID has infected over 2,200 people who have attended music festivals.

A total of 2,279 persons tested positive for COVID after attending three music festivals in Catalonia last month.

At the beginning of July, tens of thousands of people attended the Vida, Canet Rock, and Crulla festivals, all of which required antigen testing.

There were no social barriers once inside, although attendees were required to wear a mask.

The festivals were created based on pilot experiments, but good outcomes much beyond the researchers’ expectations.

Following the conclusion of the festivals, the Catalan government initiated an investigation to determine how many of the almost 50,000 festival participants had contracted COVID during the next 15 days.

According to the results of the investigation, 466 people from Vida, 956 from Canet Rock, and 857 from Crulla tested positive, according to the Spanish-language El Pas daily.

According to El Pas, the final number indicates 58 percent more infections than planned and 76 percent more infections than were measured in a control group.

The events occurred at a time when COVID cases were already on the rise in the region.

The Catalan government claimed in a news release that the results of the Department of Health’s study into the festivals “provides valuable information when it comes to enhancing procedures and security measures for crowded activities and festivals in the future.”

“As described by the Secretary of Public Health, Carmen Cabezas, at a time when the summer was just getting started, and in a background of 8,000 cases per day, the festivals were only one more element among all those that occurred at that time,” the ministry added.

Catalonia, a Spanish autonomous province, is currently witnessing a fifth wave of infections that is spreading across the country, according to reports.

The wave has “quite different characteristics from past ones,” according to Catalan Health Minister Josep Maria Argimon, who noted in an interview with El Pas on July 28 that it is primarily impacting young people and those with better economic power.

Spain had reported 264,575 new coronavirus cases in the previous 14 days as of Wednesday morning EDT.

Meanwhile, roughly 385,000 people attended the Lollapalooza music event in Chicago this past weekend, according to.