COVID has infected nearly all of the 301 crew members on board a South Korean warship.

The Associated Press reported that COVID-19 infected nearly all 301 crew members aboard the South Korean naval cruiser Munmu the Great while stationed off the coast of East Africa.

In February, before South Korea began distributing vaccines, the entire crew embarked for their anti-piracy operation without being immunized. 247 of the 301 crew members tested positive over the last few days, and they were all flown back to South Korea’s capital, Seoul, by military planes on Tuesday evening. The virus epidemic is the country’s largest among the military, as the government battles an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In remarks broadcast on state television, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum apologized for the government’s failure to “seriously take care of the health of our soldiers who are sacrificing their lives to the country.”

The sailors arrived late Tuesday night at a military airstrip and were taken to hospitals and quarantine facilities. COVID-19 will be tested again, according to health officials. Since 2009, South Korea has been conducting anti-piracy activities in the Gulf of Aden.

Defense Minister Suh Wook said in a separate address that he “feels tremendous responsibility for (the epidemic) and extends genuine apologies” to the sailors, their families, and the general public. He stated that the administration will devise methods to prevent similar epidemics among South Korean troops stationed overseas.

Masked sailors waved their hands through the windows of their buses as they left a military airfield near Seoul, according to media photos.

The cause of the infections aboard the 4,400-ton destroyer has yet to be revealed. However, military officials suspected the outbreak started when the destroyer arrived at a port in the region to load cargo in late June.

Military planes ordered to return the sailors also transported other navy members who will sail the Munmu the Great back to South Korea in a month’s journey. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, another South Korean destroyer was on its way to the area to replace the Munmu the Great.

The outbreak on the destroyer occurs as South Korea battles the pandemic’s deadliest outbreak at home.

South Korea reported 1,278 new viral infections on Tuesday. It was the fourteenth day in a row.