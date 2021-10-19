COVID Deaths: Ukraine Experiences Highest Daily Death Toll Since Pandemic Began

Ukraine reported the largest number of COVID-related deaths since the outbreak began on Tuesday, with 538 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

According to the Our World in Data website, the country has the lowest rate of COVID-19 vaccination in Europe, with only 15% of the population fully vaccinated. Ukraine’s population is estimated to be at 41 million people.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a new vaccine mandate that will go into effect on Thursday, requiring passengers to show either a vaccination certificate or a negative test in order to board a train.

Vaccine reluctance, though, hasn’t been Zelensky’s sole concern during the outbreak. There have also been an increase in the number of criminal operations offering false COVID credentials, such as negative PCR testing and immunization certificates, to allow people to circumvent the restrictions put in place during the epidemic.

Doctors, laboratory personnel, and intermediaries have all been involved in some of these frauds. These violators are already being prosecuted, according to Zelensky, but it’s unclear how many false COVID credentials have been issued.

Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials gathered on Tuesday to discuss how to deal with the escalating scam. They also talked about how to increase immunization rates.

“It is obvious that getting vaccinated on Saturday and Sunday is more convenient for people. It is the Ministry of Health’s and local governments’ responsibility to provide such an opportunity “According to Zelensky.

In the meeting, Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko stated that 95 percent of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, emphasizing the necessity to speed up the country’s vaccination rate.

Over the last week, Ukraine has reported an average of 14,348 instances every day. According to the New York Times, the country’s low testing rate suggests that the actual number of new infections is likely to be far higher.