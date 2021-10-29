Covid Deaths in Russia Exceeded Government Expectations in September.

According to Russia’s Federal Statistics Agency, Rosstat, 44,265 persons died of coronavirus in September, over double the official government figure.

This would increase the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Russia to about 450,000, the highest in Europe, according to the agency.

The Russian government has been accused of downplaying the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, and Rosstat’s statistic, revealed late Friday, depicted a significantly harsher picture than official figures suggest.

According to Rosstat, the amount fell short of Russia’s monthly record of over 50,000 Covid fatalities in July.

According to official government figures, 24,031 people died in Russia in September.

Only fatalities when the virus was determined to be the principal cause of death after an autopsy are included in government statistics.

Rosstat, on the other hand, publishes numbers for deaths linked to the virus under a broader definition.

Russia has been hit the worst by the pandemic in Europe, with officials fighting to combat rampant anti-vaccination sentiment.

Despite President Vladimir Putin’s requests and the widespread availability of the home-grown Sputnik V vaccine, only 32% of Russians are fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, Moscow suspended non-essential services for 11 days as the country faces a record-breaking viral outbreak fueled by poor vaccination rates.

On Friday, Russia registered 1,163 Covid fatalities.

In an effort to stem the spread of the virus, Putin has ordered a nationwide paid week off beginning Saturday.