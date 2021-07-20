COVID deaths in India could be ten times higher than the official figure, according to a new report.

A report released Tuesday by Arvind Subramanian, the former chief economic adviser to the Indian government, and two other researchers at the Center for Global Development, a nonprofit think tank based in Washington, and Harvard University estimated that excess deaths would range from 3 million to 4.7 million between January 2020 and June 2021. While the exact number of deaths may “remain difficult,” the actual death toll “is likely to be an order of magnitude more than the official tally,” according to the statement.

The official tally could have missed deaths that happened in overcrowded hospitals or when health care was disrupted, according to the research, particularly during the catastrophic viral outbreak earlier in 2021.

According to the research, “true deaths are likely to be in the millions, not hundreds of thousands,” making it “arguably India’s worst human catastrophe since Partition and independence.”

As gangs of Hindus and Muslims massacred each other during the partition of the British-ruled Indian subcontinent into independent India and Pakistan in 1947, up to 1 million people were killed.

The virus toll in India was calculated using three methods: data from the civil registration system, which records births and deaths in seven states, blood tests that showed the virus’s prevalence in India alongside global COVID-19 fatality rates, and a thrice-yearly economic survey of nearly 900,000 people.

Researchers warned that each method had flaws, such as the economic survey’s omission of death reasons.

Instead, researchers looked at all causes of death and compared it to mortality in past years, a strategy usually regarded as accurate.

Researchers also emphasized that viral incidence and COVID-19 mortality in the seven states they investigated may not be representative of the rest of India, as the virus may have spread more in urban than rural areas and health-care quality varies widely across the country.

Other countries are thought to have underestimated the pandemic’s death toll. However, India is expected to have a larger gap due to its 1.4 billion-strong population and the fact that not all fatalities were previously recorded. This is a condensed version of the information.