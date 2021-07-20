Covid deaths in India are ten times more than previously reported, according to a new study.

According to a US study group, India’s coronavirus death toll is up to ten times greater than the almost 415,000 deaths claimed by officials, making it the country’s biggest humanitarian tragedy since independence.

The figure from the Center for Global Development is the largest yet for the tragedy in the 1.3 billion-strong South Asian nation, which is recovering from a horrific surge fueled in part by the Delta variety in April and May.

According to the report, between 3.4 million and 4.7 million persons died from the virus between the start of the pandemic and June of this year.

According to the researchers, “true deaths are likely to be in the millions, not hundreds of thousands,” making this “arguably India’s worst human catastrophe since partition and independence.”

After the United States’ 609,000 deaths and Brazil’s 542,000, India’s official death toll of slightly over 414,000 is the world’s third highest.

For months, experts have questioned India’s death toll, blaming a stretched health system rather than deliberate misinformation.

In recent weeks, some Indian states have amended their viral counts, adding thousands of “backlog” deaths.

The center’s report was based on estimating “excess mortality,” or the number of persons who died more than they did before the crisis.

The authors analyzed death registrations in several states as well as a recurrent national economic research, which included Arvind Subramanian, a former main government economic adviser.

It was difficult to estimate mortality with statistical confidence, according to the researchers, who included a Harvard University expert.

“However, all projections predict that the pandemic’s death toll will be an order of magnitude higher than the official count,” they stated.

By late May, Christophe Guilmoto, an expert on Indian demographics at France’s Research Institute for Development, estimated that the death toll had risen to almost 2.2 million.

The death rate per million in India was about half that of the rest of the globe, according to Guilmoto, who added that “such a low figure belies the apparent severity of a crisis that has touched most Indian families across the country.”

Only one coronavirus death in seven was observed, according to Guilmoto’s team.

According to a study developed by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in the United States, the Covid death toll could exceed 1.25 million.

The Economist magazine was lambasted by India’s health ministry last month for publishing a piece claiming that excess deaths were five to seven times higher than the official toll, calling it “speculative” and “misinformed.”

