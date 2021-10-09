Covid Deaths in Brazil Exceed 600,000

The mortality toll from Covid-19 in Brazil topped 600,000 on Friday, according to the health ministry. More than 21.5 million cases of the deadly virus have been reported in the country of 213 million people.

After the United States, it is the country with the second highest number of Covid deaths in the world, while many experts believe the official figures are understated.

Despite having a population that is 35 percent greater, the United States recently passed 700,000 deaths.

On Friday, 615 fresh deaths were reported in Brazil, with 18,000 cases reported in the previous 24 hours.

“The situation has improved, but we must remain vigilant,” said Margareth Dalcolmo, a pulmonologist and researcher at the famed Fiocruz research organization.

She stated that the epidemic will only be declared under control after “80% of the population has been vaccinated.”

Only 45.9% of Brazilians are fully immunized, despite the fact that 71.4 percent have gotten at least one immunization dosage.

Brazil’s vaccine campaign began in late January, several weeks after Argentina and the United States, owing to a lack of government planning, according to experts.

Things have changed drastically since three months ago, when the immunization push was dragging and 2,000 Brazilians were dying every day from Covid.

At the end of July, the death rate fell below 1,000, and it continued to fall until it settled around 500 in September.

Brazil is still far from seeing “the light at the end of the tunnel,” according to Domingos Alves, a researcher at the Faculty of Medicine at Sao Paulo University.

Despite these worries, big cities like Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo continue to press for a return to normalcy.

Rio’s mayor, Eduardo Paes, has even stated that the world’s most popular carnival, which takes place in February, will be held “without limitations.”