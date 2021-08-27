COVID Could Make You More Likely To Get A Blood Clot Than The Vaccine, According To A New Study.

According to a new study, the risk of developing a blood clot from contracting the virus is “significantly higher” than the COVID-19 vaccine.

Researchers from the University of Oxford, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and a number of other British universities published the findings in the British Medical Journal on Friday.

The researchers looked at data from over 29 million people who had received the initial dose of either the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine or the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine. They looked at the rate of thromboembolic events, which are blood clots, as well as thrombocytopenia, which is a disease that produces low platelet counts.

The researchers examined similar situations after receiving the first dose of the vaccine and after receiving a positive COVID-19 test, finding that the “risks of most of these occurrences were much higher and more prolonged” following a COVID-19 infection than after vaccination.

“This massive study, which used data from over 29 million vaccinated people, found that following the first dose of COVID-19 immunization, there is a very modest risk of clotting and other blood abnormalities. “Aziz Sheikh, Professor of Primary Care Research & Development and head of the Usher Institute at The University of Edinburgh, and a co-author of the study, said in a statement that the risk of these same effects is substantially higher following SARS-CoV-2 infection.

“Overall, this research emphasizes the importance of getting vaccinated to lower the risk of these clotting and bleeding outcomes in individuals, as well as the significant public health benefit that COVID-19 vaccines provide,” he added.

Researchers detected an increase in rare blood clotting events and low platelet counts in the eight to 28 days after the first dosage of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, indicating elevated risks. During the same time span, researchers discovered an increased risk of blood clots and strokes in people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

However, experts say that getting vaccinated has a “significant public health advantage,” given these risks are smaller than those posed by COVID-19 infections.

“People should be aware of these increased risks following Covid-19 vaccination and seek medical attention right away if they develop symptoms, but they should also be aware that the risks are much higher and last much longer if they become infected with SARS-CoV-2,” Julia Hippisley-Cox, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology and General Practice at the University of Oxford and the study’s lead author, said.