COVID Cases in Tokyo are at an all-time high, with a state of emergency expected during the Olympics.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo has risen to a two-month high, implying that the Japanese government will almost certainly declare a fresh state of emergency during the Tokyo Olympics.

In Tokyo, 920 new cases were reported on Wednesday, up from 714 the previous Wednesday. Since May 13, when 1,010 new cases were reported, this is the largest number of new cases ever.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is said to be considering extending the state of emergency in Tokyo until August 22, which would mean the Olympics would end on August 8.

Even local fans may be barred from attending if a fresh state of emergency is declared.

A quasi-state of emergency is currently in effect, which is expected to end on Sunday. When the local organizers and the International Olympic Committee convene on Friday, a decision on a fresh state of emergency is likely.

The Olympics, which have been postponed because to the epidemic, will begin on July 23.

IOC President Thomas Bach is set to arrive in Tokyo on Thursday, where he will be greeted by the growing number of cases as he self-isolates for three days at the International Olympic Committee’s five-star hotel in the capital.

Suga did not confirm the story, but he did acknowledge Tokyo’s increase and promised to “do everything we can to prevent the diseases from spreading further.”

After speaking with a panel of specialists, Suga indicated he will make a final decision on Thursday.

Fans from other countries have been barred from visiting the Olympics for months. However, organizers and the IOC only decided two weeks before to allow venues to be filled to 50% full but not more than 10,000 people.

Because of the high number of instances, venues are likely to be devoid of fans, while sponsors and others may have access. The inauguration ceremony of the $1.4 billion National Stadium might be held in a no-fan environment.

Dr. Shigeru Omi, a top government medical adviser, told reporters, “The illnesses are in their spreading phase, and everyone in this country must thoroughly comprehend the significance of it.”

With summer holidays approaching, he encouraged officials to take swift action ahead of the Olympics.

“For Japan’s COVID-19 measures, the period from July to September is the most critical,” Omi said.

Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike told reporters that she expects the government to respond.