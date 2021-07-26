COVID cases in the United Kingdom are falling as restrictions are eased, giving hope to the rest of the world.

Despite limitations being relaxed in broad portions of England and partially in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, the number of COVID instances reported in the UK has continuously decreased over the last week.

According to the Department of Health, the number of new COVID cases in the United Kingdom declined for the fifth day in a row on Sunday, down from 48,161 on July 18. This is the first time since February that the number of new infections has fallen for five days in a row.

The number of positive tests reported in the United Kingdom decreased by 15% over a seven-day period, with the Department of Health reporting 28 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Sunday, down from 60 a week earlier.

The results were disclosed nearly a week after England’s COVID restrictions were dropped on Monday, July 19, when nightclubs reopened and masks were no longer required. There are still restrictions in force in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

On Monday, a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters that the data were “encouraging,” but that people were not yet “out of the woods,” as cases tied to the removal of restrictions would not be known for another couple of weeks.

“The Prime Minister does not believe we are out of the woods yet, and has stated numerous times that the pandemic is far from over,” the spokeswoman said on Monday.

“We previously stated that permitting big groups of people to congregate in indoor venues would have an impact on case numbers when we proceeded to Step 4.” We won’t have seen the impact of Step 4 in terms of case numbers yet, so we’ll keep all the stats under evaluation as usual.”

In a statement to the Science Media Centre, Dr. Stephen Griffin, Associate Professor in the School of Medicine at the University of Leeds, echoed Johnson, saying, “The recent fall in cases in England is great news, but also puzzling given the gradual relaxation of restrictions, with the final release of all measures last week.”

Griffin stated that the United Kingdom is in a "waiting game."