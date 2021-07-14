COVID cases are up 10% worldwide, with a 3% increase in deaths in the last week, according to the WHO.

The World Health Organization (WHO) revealed on Wednesday that COVID-19 deaths are on the rise after a nine-week drop, with more than 55,000 individuals worldwide dying to the virus, according to the Associated Press.

According to the WHO, cases increased by 10%, or 3 million, resulting in a 3% increase.

The United Nations is a global organization. According to the WHO’s weekly report, the countries with the most new cases were Brazil, India, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. Since its discovery in India, the more contagious Delta variety has spread to 111 countries, according to the WHO, and is anticipated to become worldwide dominant in the coming months.

While WHO acknowledged that governments are under “great pressure” to eliminate COVID-19 limitations, it cautioned that a lack of prudence will only help the virus spread.

In the midst of the uptick, the aggregate death toll in Argentina’s hard-hit country approached 100,000. This week, daily coronavirus mortality in Russia reached new highs. COVID-19 infections among the young in Belgium have nearly doubled in the last week, thanks to the delta variant. For the first time in six months, Britain saw more than 40,000 new cases in a single day.

Newly confirmed infections each day in the United States, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, have doubled in the last two weeks to an average of nearly 24,000, albeit deaths are still on the decline at around 260 per day.

Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populated county, reported more than 1,000 new cases for the fifth day in a row on Tuesday.

Tokyo has declared a fourth state of emergency ahead of the Summer Olympics, which begin later this month. Experts predict that caseloads will exceed 1,000 before the Olympics and reach thousands during the Games.

Additional limitations have been imposed in locations like Sydney, Australia, where the 5 million citizens would be kept in lockdown until at least the end of July, two weeks longer than intended. Because of record case numbers, South Korea has imposed its tightest distancing requirements yet on its capital region.

Unvaccinated visitors from Missouri and Arkansas must either quarantine or leave the city, according to Chicago officials.