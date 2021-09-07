COVID cases are on the decline in South America, where Lambda and Mu variants have spread.

Almost every country in South America has witnessed a decline in new COVID-19 cases, which contrasts sharply with statistics from only a few weeks earlier.

Some of the COVID-19 variations of interest (VOIs) were discovered for the first time on the continent, including the Lambda and Mu variants, which were discovered in Peru in December 2020 and Colombia in January 2021, respectively.

Lambda was later discovered in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico, among other South American countries.

Vaccination initiatives, on the other hand, are gaining traction across the continent. According to a Morning Consult poll released this month, vaccination hesitancy appears to be lower in Brazil and Mexico than in the United States.

Brazil, the continent’s largest country, has the world’s second-highest number of COVID deaths and was hit hard by a delayed vaccine introduction at first.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, over 64 percent of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccination, a rate that exceeds that of the United States.

According to the Our World In Data website, the number of illnesses in Brazil peaked on June 23, with a seven-day average of 77,328 daily cases. On September 6, the number was 21,093, which was roughly a fourth of the total.

More than 70% of Chile’s and Uruguay’s populations are fully vaccinated, while more than 61 percent of Argentina’s population has received at least one dose.

Chile’s daily average of cases decreased from 7,294 on June 8 to 466 on September 5.

The highest number of instances were recorded in Uruguay on April 10th, with a seven-day average of 3925.14 cases. The seven-day average of new daily cases on September 6 was 143.14. On the same day, no new COVID-related deaths were reported in the country, down from a high of 64 daily deaths in April.

On June 1, Argentina had its highest seven-day average of new daily cases, with 32,915. This number was 4,115 on September 6.

The seven-day case average in Peru, where Lambda was first detected, has dropped from 9,928 on April 13 to 845 on September 6. With only 33.4 percent of people vaccinated, it lags below some other South American countries. This is a condensed version of the information.