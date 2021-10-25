COVID cases are at an all-time high in some Russian regions, prompting the start of an off-work period.

As daily COVID-19 infections hit a new high Monday, some Russian regions went into nonworking mode Monday, and more are expected to do likewise this week, according to the Associated Press. The government’s COVID task force reported 37,930 new cases and 1,069 deaths in 24 hours, closely matching the previous high of 1,075 cases reported over the weekend.

President Vladimir Putin has authorized a nonworking time that will run from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, when Russia will have a long holiday. Most commercial firms and state organizations are covered by the directive, with the exception of those in control of critical facilities and services and a few others.

When Putin announced the nonworking order, he noted that in some areas where the COVID-19 epidemic was more severe, the period may start earlier and last until November 7. Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Novgorod, Perm, Samara, and Voronezh were among the cities hardest damaged, according to the Associated Press.

Moscow officials ordered the period to begin on Thursday, with gyms, most entertainment venues, and most retailers, as well as kindergartens and schools, closing for 11 days. During that time, restaurants and cafes will only accept takeout or delivery orders. Food stores and pharmacies will be able to remain open.

Museums, theaters, music halls, and other places will only let individuals with digital codes on their smartphones to verify vaccination or previous illness, a practice that will continue beyond November 7.

Putin has reportedly instructed local officials to order unvaccinated people over the age of 60 to stay at home and to close nightclubs and other places of amusement.

Russian authorities are hoping that the downtime will help prevent the spread of the illness by keeping people out of offices and off public transit, where mask regulations have been lax.

Overall, Russia has recorded almost 8.2 million confirmed viral infections and 231,669 deaths, considerably outnumbering any other European country and ranking fifth in the globe behind the United States, Brazil, India, and Mexico.

Low vaccination rates and lackadaisical public attitudes toward taking measures have been blamed by the government for the recent surge in infections and deaths. Only over 45 million Russians are completely vaccinated, accounting for roughly a third of the country’s population of nearly 146 million.

