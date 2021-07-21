Covid Antibodies are found in up to two-thirds of Indians, according to a new study.

According to a government research released on Tuesday, up to two-thirds of India’s population may have been infected with Covid-19.

In a blood serum survey of roughly 29,000 people conducted in June and July, antibodies were found in 67.6% of those examined.

The impact of a terrible increase of cases in April and May, when India reported over 400,000 cases and 4,000 fatalities each day, is revealed in the findings of a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In December and January, only about a quarter of patients who took part in a comparable trial got positive antibody tests, which can indicate exposure to other coronaviruses besides the one that causes Covid-19.

The study reveals “there is a gleam of optimism,” according to ICMR chief Balram Bhargava.

“However, complacency is not an option. On Tuesday in New Delhi, he remarked, “We must maintain Covid-appropriate behavior.”

Hundreds of millions in India are at risk of serious illness due to a lack of antibodies.

Only 13% of the adults in the study had received all of their vaccines.

India, which has a population of 1.3 billion people, has only vaccinated only 8% of eligible individuals, raising fears of an impending outbreak as the country relaxes Covid restrictions.

After the United States’ 609,000 fatalities and Brazil’s 544,000, India’s official Covid death toll of 418,480 is the world’s third highest.

However, according to a report issued on Tuesday by a US research company, the actual death toll might be up to ten times higher, noting the number of additional persons who died when compared to pre-crisis estimates.