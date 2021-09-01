COVID-19 was contracted by 1,700 children under the age of five in Australia.

According to new data, more than 1,700 children under the age of five in Australia have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to data obtained by Guardian Australia, the Australian Department of Health reported 1,733 instances in the 0-4 age category to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System as of Tuesday.

Since January 2020, 3,552 COVID-19 infections in children under the age of 10 have been reported, accounting for approximately half of the total. More than 2,000 cases were documented in children aged 10 to 14. A total of 2,972 cases in people aged 15 to 19 have been documented.

Deaths among children under the age of ten have yet to be recorded by Australian authorities. There was one death in the 10 to 19 age range, though, and it was a man.

According to data from Australia’s Department of Health, the 80-89 age group has seen the most COVID-19 deaths, with 205 deaths among males and 210 deaths among females.

As fears about the virus’s transmission among youth mount, the New South Wales government stated this week that all childcare workers in local government areas of concern must get at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 6. The NSW government also stated that the mandate will be extended throughout the state by November.

The Early Learning and Care Council of Australia’s Elizabeth Death told the Guardian, “Members have found the public health order has aided them in ensuring that their workplace is safe — safe for the employees, and safe for the children.”

The information comes as Australia just passed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths due to the spread of the extremely contagious Delta strain in Sydney and Melbourne, the country’s two largest cities.

Four more deaths were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,003. Due to its early success in limiting the virus, Australia’s coronavirus mortality toll is far lower than that of most other advanced countries. According to CNBC, authorities have reported an average of three deaths per day in recent days.

Despite the findings, The Economist reports that the Australian government aims to discontinue its “covid zero” program once 80 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated against the virus, claiming that the policy is not “sustainable.”