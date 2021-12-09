COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Is Uneven.

By the end of 2022, US President Biden wants 70 percent of the world’s population to be vaccinated against Covid-19. According to Our World in Data, 45 percent of the world’s population has received all of the vaccine doses required by the immunization regimen. In September, Biden declared before the United Nations General Assembly: “To defeat the pandemic locally, we must defeat it globally. And I promised, and I’m keeping, that America will become the vaccinations arsenal, just as we were the democratic arsenal during WWII.” Despite the fact that it has been a year since the first individual outside of clinical trials was given a Covid vaccination, the global deployment is still far from meeting this goal. It’s also been unequal, as this infographic illustrates. South America has the greatest vaccination rate, with 60% of the population fully immunized. With 59 percent, Europe is not far behind. As 2021 draws to a close, Oceania, North America, and Asia are all close behind, with all of them exceeding 50%. In Africa, however, only 8% of people have been properly immunized.

This is bad news not only for Africans, but also for the rest of the world and the fight against the epidemic. According to a recent press release from the Mo Ibrahim Foundation: “The longer it takes for the world to achieve vaccination parity, the more Covid-19 is allowed to evolve and grow more harmful. This new variety indicates that vaccine nationalism is a short-sighted, self-defeating attitude that puts all of us at danger. It once again emphasizes the fact that no one is safe until everyone is safe.” In a nutshell, “we have to do better.”