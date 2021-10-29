COVID-19 vaccine doses are being sent to Africa, but the continent is running out of syringes.

While the quantity of COVID-19 vaccine doses accessible is increasing, African health experts and the UN have warned that low- and middle-income nations may face a shortage of more than two billion needles to administer the shots, according to the Associated Press. In Africa, where only 6% of the continent’s 1.3 billion people are properly vaccinated, the shortfall might jeopardize routine vaccinations.

According to the United Nations Children’s Agency, there could be a shortage of up to 2.2 billion auto-disposable syringes that purposefully lock after one use. The scarcity was blamed on “substantially increased demand,” supply chain snares, national prohibitions on syringe exports, and an insecure vaccination supply, according to the CDC.

“We do not expect a substantial supply deficit of the more common syringes used in high-income nations,” according to the organization.

Africa has had months of delays in acquiring vaccine doses, but the flow of shots has just increased, according to the Associated Press. A shortage of syringes to vaccinate the vulnerable population, according to Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization’s Africa director, “may paralyze efforts.” According to the WHO, certain African countries, such as South Africa and Kenya, have already experienced delays in acquiring syringes.

Childhood vaccines “will be compromised,” according to Sibusiso Hlatjwako of the PATH health organization, which predicts the problem will last “far into 2022.” PATH analyzed manufacturer data and found that the auto-disposable syringes in question are used in more than 100 countries around the world.

Overall, he said, the modeling “shows a considerable gap currently.”

According to Sabin Nsanzimana of the Rwanda Biomedical Center, the syringe shortage is already impacting COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Rwanda, which has been receiving COVID-19 vaccinations with a “very limited shelf life” of perhaps a month or two before expiration dates.

“You have to obtain these syringes in a hurry,” he added, “or else you’ll have immunizations that are about to expire in your hands.”

Another issue, according to health officials, is that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is extensively used in Africa, requires a new and different syringe. The new auto-disposable syringe has no global stockpile, and the market for them is “tight and extremely competitive,” according to the WHO.

