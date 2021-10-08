COVID-19 Prevention With Oral Drugs? Merck’s new treatment is in high demand in Asia-Pacific countries.

Approximately four Asian-Pacific countries signed agreements to buy Merck’s experimental COVID-19 oral antiviral therapy on Thursday, despite the fact that the drug has yet to be licensed by regulators.

This action by Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea comes less than a week after Merck revealed its intention to seek emergency approval for molnupiravir, a medication that reduced the risk of hospitalization or death in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 by roughly 50% in trials.

Thailand and Taiwan, according to Reuters, have expressed interest in purchasing what might be the first oral antiviral therapy for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Australia’s government announced that it has reached an agreement to “buy 300,000 courses of the promising oral COVID-19 therapy molnupiravir.”

“Vaccines and novel therapies like this will help us achieve our national goal of safely reopening and keeping Australia open,” Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement.

Malaysia, meanwhile, stated on Twitter that it has agreed to buy 150,000 Merck’s medicinal treatments.

“Malaysia signed a letter of intent with Merck today to obtain the Molnupiravir antiviral therapy for COVID-19.” To be a COVID-19 resilient nation, we will continue to add more treatment choices to our arsenal. In a tweet, Malaysia’s health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said, “This supports our successful immunization rollout.”

Merck, a German pharmaceutical company, said their oral medication proved effective against all COVID variations when given to trial patients every 12 hours for five days around the world.

According to the trial’s findings, 7.3 percent of patients treated with molnupiravir were admitted to the hospital within 29 days, compared to 14.1 percent of patients given a placebo. There were no deaths among those who received the medicine, compared to eight deaths among those who received the placebo.