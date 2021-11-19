COVID-19 Patient Zero Has Been Found: According to Scientists, the First Case Was A Vendor At Wuhan Market.

After studying over public records of the virus’s initial instances, an Arizona-based expert believes he has discovered “patient zero” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Worobey, a top expert in tracing the evolution of viruses at the University of Arizona, said in a report published in the journal Science on Thursday that the first known case was a female seafood vendor at a Wuhan livestock market. On December 11, 2019, the merchant became unwell.

“The fact that the most early symptomatic patients were related to Huanan Market — specifically the western section, where raccoon dogs were caged — gives compelling evidence of the pandemic’s start in a live-animal market,” Worobey said in the paper.

Worobey arrived at the conclusion after noticing timing inconsistencies in medical journals, he added. He also watched video interviews with people who were thought to be the first two COVID-19 cases.

The first known case of COVID-19, according to Wuhan health officials in February 2020, was a male accountant who became unwell on December 8, 2019. The accountant, whose identity was withheld, had no connection to the stock market.

On Dec. 8, Worobey said, the accountant was most likely suffering from a tooth condition. He also mentioned that the man was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 16, 2019, little than a week after the seafood vendor became ill, according to hospital documents.

COVID-19 was likely contracted at the hospital during the accountant’s dental emergency through community transmission after the virus traveled from the wet market, according to the scientist.

Several specialists agreed that Worobey’s conclusion was reasonable, and that the first case was most likely a market fish vendor. Some, however, argued that Worobey’s data was insufficient to explain the origins of the COVID-19 epidemic. They believe that the virus infected another person before the vendor became ill.

Jesse Bloom, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, told The New York Times, “I don’t disagree with the analysis.” “However, I disagree that any of the data is robust or complete enough to establish anything with certainty, except from the fact that the Huanan Seafood Market was clearly a super-spreading event.” Bloom also referenced research on changes in the novel coronavirus’ genome, which suggested the first infection occurred in mid-November 2019. Worobey was one of the researchers who looked into the virus’s genome.