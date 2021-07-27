COVID-19 May Cause Male Infertility And Sexual Dysfunction, But Vaccines Aren’t Effective.

COVID-19 vaccines do not induce erectile dysfunction or male infertility, contrary to popular belief on social media.

True: SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, puts both illnesses at risk.

There has been little investigation into how the virus or vaccinations affect the male reproductive system until today. However, new research conducted by physicians and academics at the University of Miami has cast new light on these issues.

My research group has identified something that could have far-reaching repercussions for men of all ages, including younger and middle-aged men who wish to start a family.

At the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami, I am the director of the Reproductive Urology Program. My colleagues and I studied the testicular postmortem tissues of six males who died from COVID-19 infection.

As a result, the COVID-19 virus was found in one of the men’s tissues, and three of them had fewer sperm.

Another patient, who had recovered from COVID-19, received a testis biopsy three months after his infection had cleaned up. The coronavirus was still present in his testicles, according to the biopsies.

COVID-19 also has an effect on the penis, according to our findings.

The virus was found in the penile tissue of two males who had penile implants seven to nine months after their COVID-19 diagnosis. Both men had acquired severe erectile dysfunction, which was most likely caused by a reduction in blood supply to the penis as a result of the infection.

One of the men, in particular, had only minor COVID-19 symptoms. The other had been admitted to the hospital. This shows that even those with a mild incidence of the virus can recover from it with severe erectile dysfunction.

These results aren’t altogether unexpected. Other viruses have been known to infect the testicles and impair sperm production and fertility, according to scientists.

For instance, researchers investigating testes material from six patients who died from the SARS-CoV virus in 2006 discovered that all of them had extensive cell death and little to no sperm.

Mumps and Zika viruses have also been found to infect the testicles and cause inflammation. Up to 20% of males infected with these viruses will have sperm production problems.

My team’s additional research yielded some good news. The Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines appear to be safe for the male reproductive system, according to a study of 45 males.

Another reason to acquire the vaccines is to keep male fertility and sexual function intact.

Granted, the study is simply a preliminary step in determining how COVID-19 affects male sexual health; the samples are limited. Brief News from Washington Newsday.