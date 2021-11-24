Covid-19 Live Updates: Vaccine Mandate Row Flares Up at Google, Cases Surge in Upper Midwest

As Northeastern areas report an increase in infections and hospitalizations, a fresh wave of COVID cases in the Upper Midwest is spreading to neighboring regions.

Hospitals in Michigan are now on high alert, with about 4,000 patients infected with the virus in the state, just missing setting a new high. According to the most recent data, 83 percent of ICU beds are already occupied, with nine hospitals entirely full.

New infections are also on the rise in states across the Northeast, including New England and Vermont. Daily case rates in New York are nearly double what they were at the beginning of the month. Meanwhile, a fight over corporate vaccine mandates has erupted, with hundreds of Google employees signing a manifesto against the policy.

Hospitals in Detroit are experiencing a “severe difficulty” as a result of the COVID outbreak.

Last night, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters that the number of people hospitalized with the virus has doubled since the beginning of November, with 256 people admitted on Tuesday.

“If it doubles again in the next three weeks, we’ll have the most serious situation we’ve had since the spring of 2020,” he said, adding that the infection jump was unsurprising given that people are spending more time indoors as the weather gets colder.

Since the start of the epidemic, more than 67,500 confirmed COVID cases and 2,504 deaths have been reported in Detroit, Michigan’s largest city.

As a case surge expands to the Northeast and Southwest, hospitalizations in Michigan are nearing record highs.

