COVID-19 Live Updates: The R.1 Variant Spreads in the United States, and Biden Promises Vaccines for Other Countries

After being identified in a Kentucky nursing home earlier this week, the new R.1 variety of COVID-19, which scientists believe is more virulent and could resist current immunizations, has started spreading in the United States.

The variation, which originated in Japan, has now been confirmed in over 10,000 people – predominantly in Japan and the United States – just as travel restrictions to and from the nation are being eased.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has vowed to buy over one billion COVID vaccines for poorer countries, despite the World Health Organization’s complaint that richer countries are not doing enough to support their partners.

After the Food and Drug Administration approved the plans for the rollout, seniors and the most vulnerable Americans would be administered a round of Pfizer booster vaccines. It comes after a flurry of heated debates among prominent US scientists on whether a booster shot is essential and who should be eligible for one.

For the most up-to-date information, visit this website’s liveblog…

Good morning, and welcome to the liveblog for this website.

Throughout Thursday, keep an eye on COVID-19 for live updates.