Covid-19 Live Updates: In November, the United States will reopen land borders with Canada and Mexico.

For properly vaccinated travelers, a 19-month ban on non-essential travel between the United States, Mexico, and Canada due to COVID-19 will cease in early November.

Starting in early November, when a similar reduction of restrictions is slated to take effect for air travel, the new rules will allow foreign nationals to enter the United States regardless of their motive for travel. According to the plans, essential travelers, such as truck drivers, will need to be fully vaccinated by mid-January.

It reflects the Biden administration’s growing support for strong immunization regulations, which require Americans and foreign nationals to justify their status in the workplace and when going abroad. State legislators, particularly in Texas, have attempted to thwart any such steps, but the White House yesterday slammed them as “against all public health information,” reiterating that any state-wide efforts might be overruled by federal law.

For the most up-to-date information, visit The Washington Newsday’s liveblog…

Vaccination, according to Biden, is critical to ‘accelerate the road out of the pandemic.’

The president has once again advised all Americans to get fully vaccinated against COVID ahead of the complete announcement on vaccine obligations on land borders later today.

He boasted of his “strategy to expedite the way out of the epidemic” in a tweet, but acknowledged its success rested on people getting both injections as recommended.

It’s been a month since I lay out my strategy for speeding up the recovery from this pandemic. We’ve come a long way, but there’s still a long way to go.

There is no better method to combat this pandemic than to vaccinate the great majority of Americans. That’s all there is to it.

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) on the 12th of October, 2021

Good morning, and welcome to the liveblog of The Washington Newsday.

For many people, especially those in Mexico and Canada who have friends and relatives in the United States, the idea of relaxing land border restrictions will be welcome news, but it will no longer be a domestic battle. This is a condensed version of the information.