COVID-19 Live Updates: Healthcare Rationing in the United States, Global Cases Rebound

The Delta COVID strain continues to wreak havoc in western states, with large hospitals rationing services as virus victims take over multiple floors and military are drafted in to assist staff.

Idaho’s public health officials declared statewide care rationing, with only emergency treatments available. Individual hospital locations in Alaska and Montana have implemented similar procedures.

South Korea is experiencing a significant COVID outbreak, China has vaccinated over one billion of its inhabitants, some European countries are implementing COVID passes, and the United Kingdom is expected to announce a relaxation of international travel restrictions.

For the most up-to-date information, visit this website’s liveblog…

In the following weeks, rationing will be implemented in ten states.

Many hospitals are being compelled to explore imposing “crisis standards of care,” which are considered a last resort approach of prioritizing patients who are most likely to survive in a catastrophic situation and restricting the decreasing medical resources available.

Idaho is currently the only state to establish statewide “crisis standards of care,” yet Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Kentucky, Texas, and Arkansas all have 10% or less ICU beds available.

READ MORE: Hospitals in ten states have reached or are approaching crisis levels as a result of the Delta Variant Surge

Good morning, and welcome to the liveblog for this website.

As the number of COVID patients outnumbers their ability to deliver other services, several states in the United States are considering rationing healthcare beginning next week. Thousands of military personnel are currently aiding hospital employees around the country.

For the most up-to-date information, keep an eye on this website’s liveblog on Friday.