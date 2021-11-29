COVID-19 Live Updates: First Omicron Cases Found in North America, US Vaccine Tweak ‘Prepared’

The Omicron COVID-19 variant has been found for the first time in North America. The Canadian government stated yesterday night that two people in Ottawa, Canada, tested positive for the variation following recent travel from Nigeria.

The World Health Organization (WHO) categorized Omicron, which was originally found in Botswana, as a “variant of concern” on Friday, causing panic around the world. It’s been found in a number of African, European, and Asian countries.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House senior medical adviser, has acknowledged that the US is poised to adjust COVID-19 immunizations if necessary.

Omicron strain is likely to elude conventional vaccines, according to Moderna’s CEO.

Nine of the mutations in the new variety are known to be linked to immunological escape, according to Paul Burton, with another 11 projected to be linked to the phenomena.

A reformulated vaccination might be ready early in 2022, if his suspicions are confirmed, he claimed on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.

We should know in the next several weeks whether the present vaccination is capable of providing protection, but the amazing thing about mRNA vaccines and the Moderna platform is that we can move extremely quickly. If we have to develop a whole new vaccine, I believe it will be early 2022 before it is ready in substantial quantities.

The Omicron strain is rapidly spreading around the world, with over a dozen countries looking into possible instances.

