COVID-19 Live Updates: First Case of Omicron Variant in the United States; New Infections in South Africa Double in One Day.

After a fully-vaccinated tourist returned to California after a trip to South Africa, the first case of the Omicron COVID variant was discovered in the United States.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was unsurprised, said “it was just a matter of time” before the strain was identified in the country after it spread to numerous countries in a matter of days.

Meanwhile, the number of new infections in South Africa has more than doubled in a single day, going from 4,373 on Tuesday to 8,561 yesterday, raising fears that Omicron may be the most infectious variety detected so far.

Scientists are working quickly to investigate the strain’s 50+ alterations, which are far more than the Delta variation that prompted a massive COVID outbreak in the United States this summer.

