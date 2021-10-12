COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in the United States Drop 22%, and Sydney Reopens to Fully Vaccinated After Months of Blockade

After months of persistent pressure on hospitals across the country, COVID cases in the United States have begun to decline considerably. Because the number of patients in critical care is extremely high, healthcare facilities have been forced to give only emergency medical services, and they continue to do so.

In other news, a devastating assessment has slammed the British government’s reaction to the pandemic, claiming that ministerial and scientific adviser blunders “killed thousands of lives.” After more than 100 days of lockdown in Sydney, business and life are beginning to return to normal for the fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in the United States, debates about vaccine and mask regulations have raged since Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting corporations from enforcing such restrictions on employees.

For the most up-to-date information, visit The Washington Newsday’s liveblog…

The Governor of Texas signs an executive order banning vaccine mandates.

Greg Abbott signed an executive order on Monday prohibiting any institution, including private businesses, from enforcing a vaccine mandate on employees, and urged colleagues in other states to follow suit.

It’s being interpreted as a retaliation to the Biden administration’s plans to establish rules forcing firms with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated or tested for the virus on a weekly basis.

Abbot established the legislation by claiming that no one should be barred from daily activities, including labor, for reasons like as religious beliefs or medical conditions.

No organization in Texas has the authority to compel the reception of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a customer, who objects to it for reasons of personal conscience, religious belief, or medical need, including prior recovery from COVID-19.

Abbott wrote in his order that “vaccines are strongly promoted for individuals able to get one, but must always be voluntary for Texans.” Abbott had previously been inoculated and then tested positive for COVID-19.