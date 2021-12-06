COVID-19 Live Updates: As Variant Found in Dozens of Countries, Omicron Cases in the United States are Likely to Rise.

COVID-19 Omicron variant cases are “expected to climb” in the coming weeks, according to CDC chief Rochelle Walensky, while the country continues to grapple with the Delta strain.

Since the first Omicron infection was discovered in California last week, over a dozen states have reported instances. Colorado, Connecticut, and Georgia are among the states that have been hit thus far. Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin are among the states with the most residents.

Meanwhile, researchers in South Africa and elsewhere are working quickly to investigate the variation, fearful that it could cause a global outbreak due to its increased infectiousness and ability to evade current vaccines.

Omicron has expanded to the seventeenth state.

The variation has spread fast throughout over a dozen US states in less than a week, with Georgia being the most recent. Last night, health officials confirmed the state’s first Omicron infection.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the person recently arrived from South Africa and exhibited moderate symptoms. They are now isolated at home, and contact tracing is being carried out to identify close contacts who may be infected.

Scientists examining the COVID-19 Omicron strain are hoping to be able to tell with certainty how deadly it is this week. Meanwhile, the new strain is spreading throughout the United States and the rest of the world.

