Covid-19 Live Updates: As the Omicron Variant Spreads, the US is expected to tighten testing rules.

As the globe battles to curb the spread of the Omicron form, the US is anticipated to enact stricter COVID testing standards for both vaccinated and unvaccinated international passengers.

A day before President Joe Biden lays out a winter plan to combat the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it was trying to ensure that all persons going to the United States by air take a test within 24 hours of boarding their planes, down from 72 hours. The White House is considering other options, including self-quarantine, according to the Associated Press.

The United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Spain, Nigeria, South Africa, Belgium, Israel, Botswana, Denmark, France (Reunion Island), Austria, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, and the Czech Republic have all reported cases so far.

