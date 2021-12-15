COVID-19 Live Updates: As Omicron Sweeps Across Europe, the United States surpasses 800,000 deaths.

The death toll from COVID in the United States has surpassed 800,000, the largest reported toll of any country on the planet. According to data released by Johns Hopkins University yesterday, the overall number of virus-related deaths is about equal to the combined populations of Minneapolis and Cleveland.

It comes over a year after the UK began its immunization campaign and amid concerns about the novel Omicron form, which early tests have revealed can elude antibodies in those who have been double-vaccinated. Experts believe that this type spreads more quickly than Delta, but that the symptoms are less severe. These same experts are quick to point out that any definite conclusions are premature.

In the meantime, nations throughout Europe are debating how to respond to the variation, with some opting for lockdowns and others establishing vaccine passports. As Omicron sweeps the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under fire after a big mutiny from his own party over new restrictions last night.

