COVID-19 Live Updates: As Omicron Spreads Like ‘We’ve Never Seen Before,’ Countries Look to ‘Plan B.’

Early studies reveal that the Omicron form can still affect double-vaccinated persons, albeit it is too early to know how serious the effects may be. Countries are considering stepping up the rollout of booster COVID doses.

Hundreds of countries are coping with the variant’s rapid growth, with illnesses like “nothing we’ve seen before” in the United Kingdom, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who stated yesterday that it may spread to 200,000 individuals every day and become the dominant strain in weeks.

While some governments are waiting for additional data about the severity of Omicron before taking action, others, primarily in Europe, have opted for tight vaccine-based limitations on socializing and employment as booster shots are rolled out at an unprecedented rate.

Hospitalizations among patients with the Omicron type are “a significant number,” deputy prime minister Dominic Raab told news outlets this morning – but not the 250 he told Sky News and the BBC.

To one station, the deputy prime minister said numbers were “in the low hundreds,” then claimed that nine individuals were hospitalized with Omicron – but officials quickly clarified that ten people were being treated for at the time.

As the Omicron COVID version spreads fast, the United States and many European countries are debating what steps to take ahead of Christmas and the start of 2022.

