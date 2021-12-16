COVID-19 Live Updates: As Delta and Omicron Variants Increase, Countries Face a “Double Challenge.”

As the Delta and Omicron versions of COVID-19 increase alongside each other, world leaders and health officials are warning of a “double challenge” in the fight against the virus.

With high numbers of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths caused by Delta, as well as the rapid spread of Omicron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday that the continent faces a serious challenge over Christmas before the new variant takes over as the fully dominant strain.

Omicron has been found in at least 36 states in the United States, and it is rapidly spreading across the country. Top doctors, like Dr. Jacob Lemieux of Harvard Medical School, have cautioned that “hospitals are already filling up” and that already exhausted staff may not be able to handle a second wave. The White House, on the other hand, claimed Tuesday that extra limitations were unnecessary and that immunizations would provide the necessary protection.

The first case of Omicron has been discovered in New Zealand.

The country had been hit by the first case of the new variety, despite having put in place extraordinarily rigorous procedures since the start of the pandemic.

According to the authorities, the person, who has been double-jabbed with Pzifer, landed in Auckland from Germany through Dubai on December 10 and flew to Christchurch on an aircraft chartered for international arrivals.

Officials “knew it would be an issue of when, not if, Omicron landed on New Zealand’s shores,” said Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, adding that the government was prepared for its spread.

We are equipped to detect Omicron cases in overseas arrivals and manage them correctly since we have a robust border. Whole genome sequencing of every COVID-19 case found at the border is still an important part of our COVID-19 defense strategy. Given how quickly Omicron has spread over the world, it’s critical that every border case detected receives prompt genomic sequencing.

From Saturday, France will bar British citizens from entering the country.

The country is attempting to contain Omicron as it spreads fast across the UK, with a new high of 78,600 cases reported yesterday.