COVID-19 Live Updates: Another 500,000 deaths are expected by February.

The World Health Organization has predicted that 500,000 more COVID-19 deaths will occur in Europe between now and February. As more people associate indoors and fewer people use masks in public places, top health officials expect a global surge in viral cases this winter.

In the United Areas, a race between COVID vaccinations and the virus is currently going on, with skepticism still strong in many states. A contamination crisis has also hit a Maryland-based vaccine factory, which was discovered earlier this year to have manufactured millions of unusable Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.

Over 75,000 new infections were reported in the United States yesterday, down from recent highs but still fast enough to threaten another wave of hospitalizations and fatalities. Officials from the White House and the CDC are hoping that a vaccine rollout among young children will help slow the spread in the coming months.

The huge poisoning of millions of vaccine doses at a Johnson & Johnson manufacturing site in Maryland is still being investigated.

