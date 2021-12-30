COVID-19 kills anti-lockdown economist who refused to be vaccinated.

This week, a Dutch economist who questioned his country’s coronavirus policies and expressed doubts about COVID-19 immunizations died of the virus.

Robin Fransman died on Tuesday at the OLVG hospital in Amsterdam, according to Het Parool. According to the Dutch tabloid, the 53-year-old stated on December 3 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Prior to his death, Fransman, who was purposefully unvaccinated, was vocal on social media regarding the usefulness and desirability of vaccines. “Vaccines are ineffective. Two shots are insufficient “On November 12, the economist said on Twitter.

However, when questioned if he opposed vaccinations online, Fransman responded, “No, it’s not true. Vaccination is fine for those who are at risk “on November 28, less than a week before revealing that he had contracted COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccinations are “safe and effective,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and “severe safety issues are rare.”

Fransman also spoke out against the Netherlands’ coronavirus measures, which included, among other things, the closure of businesses, a restriction on activities, and the implementation of a lockdown. He originally denounced the moves in an article for ESB in April 2020, a publication to which he has contributed since at least 2016.

Fransman went on to form Herstel-NL, a group that fought for an alternative to the Netherlands’ lockdowns, which began in February.

According to DutchNews.nl, the organization launched a plan late last year to protect the elderly and others with underlying illnesses by providing “coronavirus-free zones,” meal services, and perks, which they said would also provide young people more freedom.

“Our approach is to not cease thinking, but to offer different sectors the freedom to think for themselves in order to ensure that everyone is protected. Because students, persons in the hospitality business, retailers, and many other groups in society are at risk, “Fransman elaborated.

“The lives of the vulnerable, as well as the less vulnerable, are vital. We must strike a better balance “Added he.

According to a story by the NL Times, the idea was attacked for proposing to condemn the elderly and those with health concerns to a second-class status for no fault of their own.

Professor Coen Teulings, an economist and former director of the Netherlands’ Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis, and Barbara Baarsma, the director of banking and financial services company Rabobank, were among the first to back Herstel-NL.

Teulings and Baarsma, on the other hand, left Herstel-NL once the organization’s February campaign kicked off.

