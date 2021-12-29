COVID-19 kills a pregnant woman who refused the vaccine two months after giving birth.

An unvaccinated 30-year-old woman in Manchester, England, died over the weekend after her lone child was born and she tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant.

Natalie Forshaw died early on Boxing Day, over two months after giving birth to her baby, Caleb, through C-section at St. Mary’s Hospital on Oxford Road on November 3, according to the Manchester Evening News.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Forshaw, a beautician and hairdresser from the Burnage area, was obliged to stay in the hospital. She was later transported to Manchester Royal Infirmary’s intensive care unit.

“Her oxygen levels had plummeted to dangerously low levels. She was experiencing severe chest problems “Forshaw’s mother, Bernie Wilton, stated.

As part of her therapy, Forshaw was put into a drug-induced coma days after giving birth. In mid-November, a blood clot was discovered inside her heart, and by the end of the month, she was in critical condition when the tumor broke up and spread to her lungs.

By December 6, the new mother’s condition had deteriorated. Forshaw’s family was informed there was nothing else they could do, yet she showed indications of improvement afterwards.

Wilton posted on social media at the time, “I was seated with her and she started to blink, she is starting to come around… then when I spoke about baby Caleb she sobbed… all the staff were clapping and so thrilled for her… she is so well looked after… she is fighting.”

Forshaw’s condition astounded doctors, and she was called a “ICU celebrity” because of the number of nurses and doctors who were pulling for her.

Forshaw’s heart, however, failed on Dec. 20, requiring her to be entirely sedated once again before her death.

Forshaw, who was described as “simply wonderful” by her brother Bernie, chose not to get vaccinated because she was pregnant at the time of her death.

It was unclear whether she intended to get jabbed after Caleb was born.

According to Bernie, the infant weighed 61 pounds 12 ounces and was “wonderful.”

As of press time, a fundraising put up to support Forshaw’s family, Caleb, and the child’s father, Jay Hurst, had received £6,500 ($8,720) out of a £500 ($670) goal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States has recommended pregnant women to get vaccinated, claiming that it can help protect them from serious COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States has recommended pregnant women to get vaccinated, claiming that it can help protect them from serious COVID-19.

The benefits of immunization during pregnancy have been shown to be safe and effective, according to research.