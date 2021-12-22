COVID-19 kills a ‘fit and healthy’ unvaccinated father of seven.

After putting off his COVID-19 vaccination, a 50-year-old man from the West Midlands region of England died.

Martin Mulcahy, of Nuneaton, Warwickshire, died on December 5th, four weeks after testing positive with COVID-19 on November 4th, according to the local daily Coventry Telegraph.

According to the Daily Mail, the security guard’s wife, Tracey, and their seven children, ages 9 to 25, tested positive for the virus in late October.

Mulcahy, who had not been vaccinated because he “hadn’t gotten around to it,” had low oxygen levels and was having difficulty breathing when he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“He’d always been in good shape, but after catching the virus, he complained of shortness of breath and exhaustion all of the time. He appeared to be a different person “The 45-year-old Tracey, Mulcahy’s long-term partner, was reported in the Daily Mail as stating.

Mulcahy was admitted to the George Eliot Hospital on Nov. 13 and put on a ventilator, but he died only a few weeks later.

“I’m still processing what occurred, and I keep expecting him to walk through the door at any moment,” Tracey said. “It feels like a never-ending nightmare.” The 45-year-old mother, who has never been vaccinated, said she was “skeptical of the vaccine at first and didn’t believe in it,” but she has since scheduled her first COVID-19 vaccination.

Tracey stated she “witnessed the [virus’] horrific impacts firsthand” and that vaccination was now a “priority” for her.

“I’m not sure if Martin got Delta or Omicron, but it’s prompted me to obtain the first dosage of my vaccine. Now I’ll make certain that everyone of our children has it “”said the mother.”

Tracey believes that if her husband had been vaccinated, he would still be with them.

Mulcahy was set to be laid to rest on Thursday. Because his bank account was suspended and would not be active “until the New Year,” his family is dependent on donations, friends, and family to get through the funeral.

As of this writing, a GoFundMe page set up by Tracey’s sister, Deborah Leah, has earned £4,065 ($5,395), surpassing its initial £500 ($665) goal.

“It’s a difficult time of year for everyone,” Tracey added, “and I appreciate every penny that individuals have given my family.”

According to data released by Johns Hopkins University, the United Kingdom had registered 11,607,588 COVID-19 cases and 147,895 deaths as of Tuesday.