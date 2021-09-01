COVID-19 Isn’t Really Critically Ill With Virus, According to Natural Healer

According to his relatives, a Muslim preacher in Australia who claimed he could cure people of ailments and that COVID-19 was not real has been hospitalized after contracting the virus.

According to local media site 7News.com.au, Mohammed Shaar, a self-proclaimed natural healer, got the Delta strain of COVID-19 and was transported to a hospital, where he is still being treated.

He’d been preaching for weeks that immunizations were worthless and that the epidemic was a hoax.

“Many Australians, young and old, have reservations about the present [COVID-19 pandemic], including my father. And, regrettably, he discovered the hard way that it is in fact real,” wrote a man claiming to be Shaar’s son on his Facebook page.

Shaar, according to reports, became ill last week and had to close his treatment facility to recover at home.

According to the report, Shaar wrote on Facebook, “I’m currently really sick for [a]few days with regular cold… not COVID-19.”

In a video addressed to his followers, the preacher earlier stated that he was “against the vaccine,” adding that he was “worried a bit more about what’s occurring in Sydney and why are they targeting these specific neighborhoods – Guilford, Yennora.”

Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon of the New South Wales Police Force, on the other hand, admonished the public on Tuesday to listen to actual medical professionals.

“Please listen to the medical profession; they are the ones who know the answer,” Lanyon said at a press conference following 69 unlawful gatherings that day in his state’s pandemic lockdown.

“The research is conclusive: [COVID-19] exists. Unfortunately, too many people in society are getting sick,” the police commissioner stated, adding that “the medical profession is a profession for a reason.”

Last Thursday, the Australian Muslim Health Professionals Network asked people to “take [COVID-19] seriously.”

In a video posted to Facebook, Dr. Ziad Basyouny was cited as stating, “Please take [COVID-19] seriously on behalf of all Muslim health practitioners.”

“It’s a huge load for us. It’s a huge responsibility for you. Our community is under a tremendous amount of stress as a result of this. It has the potential to put you in a bad situation. Please treat it with respect,” he continued.