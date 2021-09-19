COVID-19 has the potential to create a lost generation of African youth, because to vaccine apathy fueled by fake news.

My philanthropic foundation conducted a unique study across 14 African countries at the end of 2019 and into 2020, a survey designed to scientifically measure and track the attitudes, ambitions, and concerns of our continent’s young people, who collectively make up the world’s largest youth demographic. We developed a bellwether for the rest of the world as to the current state and future trajectory of the global south by generating data that would otherwise be unavailable.

At the time, two-thirds of the 4,200+ respondents to our study said we were on the verge of an African Century, and 72 percent said they were optimistic about their financial futures, indicating an astounding “Afro-Optimism” that threw the rest of the globe off guard.

Despite varied degrees of affliction, such as war and strife, governmental corruption, a lack of work opportunities, and access to globally competitive education, the majority respondents believed their future was here, in Africa.

Their feelings are backed up by statistics. Africa’s GDP is expected to rise at a faster rate of 4.0 percent in 2019 and 4.1 percent in 2020. Improved economic development was expected to be widespread across Africa, however there would be differences between economies.

The future appeared to be promising. But that was back in the day. COVID-19 is now available.

Despite our potential as a global geo-commercial and political force, Africa faces a number of complex and growing difficulties, many of which are compounded by the COVID-19 epidemic. Since May, our 1.3 billion-strong population has been hit by a third wave of diseases, putting strain on those on the frontlines across Africa, the continent with the fewest immunizations and the weakest healthcare infrastructures.

When compared to the global north, the virus continues to exacerbate already disproportionately high levels of extreme poverty. What’s more, what’s the worst part? Our 2021 African Youth Survey reveals that, if left unchecked, COVID-19 will stifle Africa’s progress and force us to remain at the mercy of former colonial countries and growing superpowers. If you would call our generation “Generation-19,” it will be a generation lost.

Let us examine the facts. COVID-19 prompted a stunning pause in schooling for approximately 40% of our young people, according to our survey; a serious condition in a competitive globalizing environment. UNICEF estimates that over 70 million children in Eastern and Southern Africa are currently out of school.

As a result of the pandemic's socio-economic ramifications, nearly two out of ten people (19%) lost their jobs; 18% were compelled to return home; and nearly one out of ten (11%) died.