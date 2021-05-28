COVID-19 Cases in the United Kingdom Increase by 24% in One Week, Raising Concerns About Variant Spread and Lockdown

The overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom increased by 24% in just one week, reaching 20,765, according to the Associated Press.

According to scientists, the United Kingdom will soon see a third wave of the epidemic.

It’s becoming more likely that the Indian strain of the virus will cause the British government to put off reducing lockdown restrictions. The variant is thought to be responsible for up to 75% of new cases in the United Kingdom and is more transmissible than the prior viral strain.

The number of new coronavirus infections in the United Kingdom reached a near two-month high on Friday, as British authorities approved the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccination.

The newest approval, which brings the total number of vaccines in the United Kingdom’s arsenal to four, comes amid rising suspicion that the new version of the virus discovered in India will cause the British government to postpone its next planned loosening of lockdown restrictions in England.

Although the number of cases is still far below the daily high of roughly 70,000 reached at the second wave’s peak in mid-January, the increased trend has raised doubts about the UK government’s decision to abolish all remaining social restrictions on June 21. The administration has stated it will make a decision on the next planned easing on June 14, after gradually loosening restrictions and allowing pubs and restaurants to resume indoor operation last week.

The Conservative government, according to critics, is to blame for the variant’s seeding in the United Kingdom. They claim that officials took too long to implement the most stringent quarantine restrictions on all visitors traveling from India, which is experiencing a devastating recurrence of the illness.

Many scientists say the surge in infections is unsurprising, but that the rapid distribution of vaccines will act as a barrier in a country where more than 127,500 people have died as a result of the virus. While the most vulnerable people should be vaccinated, there are concerns that the virus will spread broadly among teenagers and young adults.

58 percent of the British population had got at least one vaccine dosage as of Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.