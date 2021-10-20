Covid-19 Booster Shots Are Available In Beijing Ahead Of The Olympics.

Beijing is beginning to distribute booster shots for Covid-19 to people, according to local media, as the Chinese city prepares to host a closely controlled Winter Olympics in February.

According to the National Health Commission, China had fully vaccinated over one billion people, or over 78 percent of the population, as of mid-September.

However, there are doubts about the efficiency of Chinese coronavirus vaccinations against the Delta type.

Covid was initially discovered in late 2019 in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has since spread around the world, but rigorous border controls have reduced the number of daily cases in China to a trickle.

According to a report in the state-run Beijing News, boosters will be supplied to individuals over the age of 18 who have been completely vaccinated for at least six months.

The announcement comes as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics, which will be held under rigorous conditions that would see athletes participate in a “closed loop” with only Chinese spectators allowed to witness events.

Athletes entering China must be immunized or risk a 21-day quarantine.

To attain herd immunity, Chinese health experts say the country needs to reach roughly 85% vaccination coverage, a goal that authorities are aiming for by the end of this year.

In recent weeks, booster shot programs have been established in at least ten other Chinese provinces, including cities in Fujian and the Xinjiang area, where local outbreaks have been detected in the last month.

In the run-up to the international athletic event, authorities show no signs of easing up on their zero-tolerance policy.

A new outbreak that started with a tour group has spread to at least five provinces, with one case in the capital.

In a few cities in Inner Mongolia and Gansu province, this has resulted in the closure of public transportation, entertainment venues, schools, and tourism attractions.