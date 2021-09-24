COVID-19 began spreading in September 2019 in the United States, according to a China study.

A group of Chinese researchers indicated in a new report released on the preprint site Chinese Academy of Sciences that there was a 50% possibility that the first COVID-19 incidence happened in the United States between August and October 2019 and spread across the country in September of that year.

The researchers examined public data on diagnoses, tests, and fatalities from 12 sample regions across the United States for the study. They used data from March 2020 to create a formula that calculated the likelihood of COVID-19 spreading across the country in 2019.

The researchers wrote in the study, “The computation results show that the Covid-19 outbreak has a high probability of beginning to spread in the United States in September 2019.”

According to the researchers, the oldest incidence occurred on April 26, 2019, in Rhode Island, with the most recent occurring in Delaware in November 2019.

An anonymous public health specialist criticised the study, claiming that the researchers ignored evidence in the United States revealing that many early COVID-19 cases in the country were imported from different sources in Europe and Asia.

The health expert told the South China Morning Post, “I doubt it can be published in an international journal because it’s a poor quality analysis.” “Any analysis of test-positive rates must take into account how testing is done, and extrapolation beyond the range of observed data is usually difficult.”

Beijing has supported disinformation operations stating that the COVID-19 virus originated in the United States on numerous occasions. Chinese propagandists claimed in August that the novel coronavirus was developed and leaked from Fort Detrick, a military base in Maryland.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zha Lijian, recently posted a phrase from a rap song by nationalist group CD Rev, implying that the COVID-19 originated at the facility, which houses biomedical facilities investigating viruses.

Beijing, on the other hand, has refused to allow WHO inspectors to continue their investigation into the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan, the city where the initial outbreak was reported. According to the BBC, the Chinese government has requested WHO to focus its investigations on other countries.