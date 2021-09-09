Covax reduces its forecast for available doses in 2021, causing a setback to the global vaccination effort.

Covax, the UN-backed program aimed at reducing COVID-19 vaccine inequity, has lowered its prediction for available doses this year, dealing a major blow to global vaccination efforts, particularly in low-income countries.

Covax announced in June that it expects to secure 1.9 billion doses for supply by the end of 2021, bolstering optimism for adequate vaccination supplies in low-income countries. However, the organization announced on Wednesday that just 1.425 billion doses will be available this year. “Approximately 1.2 billion will be available for the lower income economies participating in the Covax Advance Market Commitment (AMC),” according to Covax’s latest prediction.

Export limits, delays in regulatory approval for some vaccinations, manufacturing challenges faced by some important producers, and “the prioritizing of bilateral partnerships by manufacturers and countries” all impeded the program’s ability to get coronavirus vaccines, according to Covax’s projection. “Much of the early global supply had already been bought by wealthier nations,” according to the program.

Donors and producers were also urged to help Covax avoid further delays in receiving vaccines, according to the program. Covax advised countries who are “well progressed in their immunization programs” to increase and speed up their donations.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated in a video message published Wednesday that about 90% of high-income countries have attained the 10% aim of vaccinating their people, and more than 70% of these countries have reached the 40% target. “Not a single low-income country has achieved either target,” Tedros said.

Tedros stated at a press conference on Wednesday that he “will not remain silent” when firms and nations that control the global supply of vaccines believe the world’s poor should be content with leftovers.

The United States is one of the countries under pressure to increase its aid to underdeveloped countries. Bloomberg reported that President Joe Biden is considering holding a conference at the United Nations General Assembly later this month to discuss global vaccine availability, citing sources familiar with the topic.

So far, the United States has distributed 140 million of the 600 million doses it has promised to the world’s population by the end of June 2022. The G7 nations have also agreed to contribute 613 million doses globally, with the United States taking on 500 million of the pledged shots. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States has fully immunized 53.3 percent of its total eligible population. Brief News from Washington Newsday.