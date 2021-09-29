Court rules that a UK police officer murdered a woman after a false Coronavirus arrest.

A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, handcuffed her in a fake arrest for violating coronavirus restrictions, then raped and murdered her, according to evidence presented in court on Wednesday.

Sarah Everard’s disappearance during a nationwide lockdown in March became one of Britain’s most high-profile missing person cases, sparking protests and a debate about women’s safety on the streets.

Wayne Couzens, 48, a member of London’s Metropolitan Police’s elite diplomatic protection team, confessed to her kidnapping, rape, and death in July.

Everard was strangled and burned on fire while visiting a friend in Clapham, south London, and her remains were discovered in woodland a week later.

Prosecutor Tom Little said Couzens targeted the 33-year-old marketing professional on March 3 and accused her of breaking coronavirus guidelines during a two-day sentencing hearing.

Couzens, who was not on duty but was wearing his police belt, kidnapped Everard in a “false arrest” by “handcuffing her and flashing his warrant card,” according to Couzens.

He alleged security camera footage showed him holding up his warrant card and handcuffing Everard before placing her in a car he had rented “to kidnap and rape a lone woman.”

According to the lawyer, a couple travelling by in a car saw this and assumed an undercover cop was conducting an arrest.

Couzens, on the other hand, used his knowledge and experience of police patrols imposing lockdown limitations and understood just what words to employ, according to him.

Everard was “smart and streetwise,” according to a former partner, and would only get into a car with a stranger “through force or trickery,” he added.

The fact that she went to a friend’s house for supper during the early 2021 lockdown made her more exposed to and more likely to acquiesce to a charge that she had broken the Covid laws in some way, according to the lawyer.

Couzens sat with his head lowered in the dock at London’s Old Bailey, watched by members of Everard’s family, while the judge pondered whether to sentence him to life in prison.

On Thursday, the punishment was set to be announced.

“We are appalled, enraged, and grieved by this man’s acts, which undermine everything we stand for,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement before the court.

The officer has been fired, and the force says his actions “raise many issues and concerns,” but it won’t say much more until the sentencing.

