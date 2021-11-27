Countries meet to discuss a pandemic treaty.

Nations from around the world will meet on Monday to debate whether to pursue a pandemic treaty outlining how to deal with the next disaster, which experts believe is just a matter of time.

The three-day summit at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva takes place about two years after the first cases of Covid-19 were reported.

The economic chaos and the loss of millions of lives have prompted calls for stronger international defenses to prevent a repeat calamity.

“In the future, there will be additional pandemics. When, not if, is the question “The WHO’s associate director-general for emergency preparedness, Jaouad Mahjour, said reporters.

The World Health Assembly, the WHO’s decision-making body, is hosting an unprecedented special session to examine creating a new pandemic preparedness and response agreement.

The conference should end with a decision on how to proceed. The desired result, whether a treaty or another formulation, will be achieved later, possibly as early as 2024.

However, it is unclear how far governments are willing to go in negotiating binding rules for preparing for the next outbreak and putting in place effective procedures to combat it.

According to Mahjour, the existing International Health Regulations were not meant to deal with pandemics on the scope of Covid-19, or to assure equity and preparedness. The word ‘pandemic’ isn’t even mentioned in the books.

Although rules are quicker to implement, the extent of what may be done with them is significantly limited compared to treaties.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, wants a treaty to break the dreadful cycle of “neglect and fear.”

“The continuous turmoil of this pandemic only emphasizes the necessity for an ironclad global accord to establish the norms,” he said on Wednesday.

The US is understood to be less interested in talking about a treaty and more focused on quickly agreeing on content.

However, the health ministers of 32 nations noted in a joint article that more than 70 countries had so far backed a treaty.

The ministers claimed a convention was “the only meaningful proposal” that might assure a “rapid, unified, effective, and equitable global response” to future epidemics. They came from countries such as the United Kingdom, Chile, Germany, Italy, Kenya, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, and Turkey.

They wrote, “We cannot wait for the next crisis before acting.”

For many African countries, ensuring fair access to immunizations, diagnostics, and treatments is a critical special session priority.