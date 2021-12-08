Cosmos Town, Russia’s Isolated Relic Of Soviet Glory

Malik Mutaliyev strolls through an abandoned amusement park in cold Baikonur, Kazakhstan’s inhospitable steppe town that arose alongside the famous Baikonur Cosmodrome, where the Soviet Union’s space program rose to prominence.

“Perestroika, the dissolution of the Soviet Union, and electrical shortages have all happened in our community. We’ve gone through everything “explains the 67-year-old former Baikonur chief architect.

The settlement in Kazakhstan’s harsh north has gone by several names, including Site No. 10, Leninsk (named after Soviet revolutionary Vladimir Lenin), and presently Baikonur.

Nonetheless, it was from here, and from a cosmodrome 30 kilometers (18 miles) away, that the first satellite, Sputnik, was launched into space in 1957, and both the first man, Yuri Gagarin, and subsequently the first woman, Valentina Tereshkova, were propelled into orbit.

Baikonur remains a vital site three decades after the Soviet Union’s demise, particularly for manned trips to the International Space Station (ISS). Two Japanese space tourists launched to the International Space Station from Baikonur on Wednesday.

“All of this is the result of many generations of individuals putting in a lot of effort,” says Mutaliyev, referring to the town he helped develop.

The construction of the cosmodrome began in 1955, when the Soviets created a village on the banks of the Syr Darya river to accommodate workers.

Later, the site was expanded to include military and their families who were working on classified space projects.

“I recall the days when the “elites” were present. There were a lot of people who were well-educated “Oksana Slivina, a teacher who relocated to Baikonur with her father when the military stationed him there, agrees.

The town was closed to outsiders for many years. Anyone entering Baikonur must produce a permit at the town’s manned checkpoint even today.

Baikonur was chosen as a test site because of its remote position in the desert, which is perfect for rocket testing.

The summers are scorching hot, and the winters are bitterly cold, yet the skies are frequently clear and great for launches.

Baikonur became a part of Kazakhstan after the Soviet Union fell apart in 1991. Residents left in droves, fleeing their houses in the face of a bleak future.

Baikonur became a part of Kazakhstan after the Soviet Union fell apart in 1991. Residents left in droves, fleeing their houses in the face of a bleak future.

It is now leased by Russia from Kazakhstan, with a contract expiring in 2050. The terms "Russian" and "Kazakh" are used interchangeably.