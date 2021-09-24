Coronavirus complications claim the life of a Shaman who promoted a “blessed” water cure for COVID-19.

After getting COVID-19, a high-profile Sri Lankan shaman who claimed to have discovered the treatment died.

Eliyantha White said that by pouring pots of his “holy” water into rivers, he could put a stop to the pandemic.

According to the BBC, White distributed the potion to athletes and politicians, claiming that he discovered the therapy in a dream.

He claimed that his efforts may not only put an end to the pandemic in Sri Lanka, but also in India. According to France 24, his “blessed” water was officially approved by Sri Lanka’s former health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, who later tested positive for the virus and spent two weeks in a hospital’s urgent care unit.

The 48-year-old became ill earlier this month after testing positive for coronavirus and was brought to the hospital, where his health worsened. He died subsequently as a result of COVID-19 complications. It’s unknown if he was suffering from any other illness.

“I am profoundly sorry by Dr. Eliyantha White’s untimely death. During this sad time, my my condolences go out to his friends and family. The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, tweeted, “His legacy will live on through all the lives he touched and healed of various ailments.”

White, on the other hand, was deemed a fake by orthodox doctors.

White claimed to have employed techniques from India’s 3,000-year-old medical heritage, but Ayurveda doctors dismissed his claims.

Sri Lanka has reported over 1,621 COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to over 500,000 and the total number of fatalities to over 20,000.

Sri Lanka’s health minister said that the nationwide quarantine curfew would be extended until October 1 as the country continues to fight the virus. Sri Lanka recently reopened its borders to India after a long break, enabling fully vaccinated visitors with a negative RT-PCR report issued within 72 hours of arrival to enter the country and pass an on-arrival test at a recognized hotel in Sri Lanka. People would be free to migrate around the country if they tested negative.